GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County had the most deer-involved crashes of any county in the state last year, according to data from Michigan State Police.

In 2022, the data shows there were almost 59,000 deer-involved crashes in Michigan, 11 of which were fatal. This is an increase of nearly 13% from 2021, which saw slightly over 52,000 deer-involved crashes.

Kent County saw more of these crashes — 2,250 — than any other Michigan county last year, according to the report. Ottawa, Allegan and Calhoun counties also had relatively high numbers.

The data shows November was the most common month for deer-involved crashes, with nearly 11,000 in the state last year. Most frequently, these crashes happened between 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. or between 6 a.m. and 8:59 a.m.

The Insurance Alliance of Michigan reminded drivers that deer often travel in groups. If a crash is inevitable, the best thing to do is brake firmly, hold on to the steering wheel, come to a controlled stop and then steer off the road, the group said.