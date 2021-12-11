Kalamazoo woman, 3-month-old injured in Cass Co. crash

A photo of the car after the crash. (courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a 3-month-old from Kalamazoo were injured in a crash in Cass County Saturday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-60 near Corey Lake Road in Newberg Township.

A 24-year-old woman from Kalamazoo was driving westbound when she fell asleep, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the car went down the shoulder and hit a culvert, which made her car go airborne and land overturned.

The woman and her son, a 3-month-old, were brought to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says. It did not say how severe their injuries are.

The woman was wearing her seat belt and her son was in a car seat, officials say. They do not believe alcohol or narcotics were factors.

The crash remains under investigation.