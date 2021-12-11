Kalamazoo woman, 3-month-old injured in Cass Co. crash

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of the car after the crash. (courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a 3-month-old from Kalamazoo were injured in a crash in Cass County Saturday.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-60 near Corey Lake Road in Newberg Township.

A 24-year-old woman from Kalamazoo was driving westbound when she fell asleep, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the car went down the shoulder and hit a culvert, which made her car go airborne and land overturned.

The woman and her son, a 3-month-old, were brought to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says. It did not say how severe their injuries are.

The woman was wearing her seat belt and her son was in a car seat, officials say. They do not believe alcohol or narcotics were factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!