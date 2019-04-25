Michigan

Kalamazoo superintendent finalist for state job

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 07:53 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 08:16 PM EDT

Kalamazoo superintendent finalist for state job

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The leader of Kalamazoo Public Schools is among the finalists to be the next state superintendent.

Five candidates were interviewed Wednesday and the field was narrowed to three. The finalists include Michael Rice, who has been with KPS since 2007; Brenda Cassellius, the Minnesota commissioner of education; and Ann Arbor Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

While Rice has been superintendent of KPS, the district has seen graduation rates rise, enrollment has grown by 13% and minorities' enrollment in AP classes has skyrocketed. Rice made the case to the state Board of Education that his leadership style is customer-focused and those customers are the kids.

"I'm driven. I'm focused. I'm pragmatic," he said. "One could argue a little bit edgy. But it's edginess in support of children. There are 1.5 million children in the state. There are 13,200 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in Kalamazoo. We can do better by our kids, not simply in Kalamazoo, but in the state. And it's that edginess that I think drives me."

The finalists will be interviewed again May 7.

Whoever is selected will replace Brian Whiston, who died last year after a battle with cancer.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries