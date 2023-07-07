GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was arrested in northern Michigan after allegedly exposing himself at Petoskey State Park, investigators say.

Ernest Keyes, 58, faces charges of indecent exposure and sexually delinquent person, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, people reported a man exposing himself in the dunes near the beach at the state park. Deputies and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources used information from witnesses to identify Keyes as their suspect and he was arrested the same day.

Anyone who has a similar report about Keyes is asked to contact their local authorities.

“Such information may prove invaluable in strengthening the case against the suspect and preventing future occurrences,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Friday release.