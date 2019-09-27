14 counties to spray for mosquitoes amid EEE outbreak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to the growing number of mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis cases, state health officials said 14 counties have agreed to aerial spraying for the pest.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the following counties are moving forward with a plan to spray for mosquitoes in response to the EEE outbreak: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

The spraying is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Sunday, weather dependent. Residents can get up-to-date information on the state’s website.

As of Friday, there were nine confirmed cases of EEE in humans, killing three of those people. The human cases were recorded in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties, according to MDHHS.

State health officials said there have also been 27 confirmed cases in animals in the following counties: Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

Even though there have not been any confirmed animal or human cases of EEE in Allegan or Branch counties, they have agreed to the spraying.

Kalamazoo County commissioners had been debating if such a step was necessary, and the impact on beneficial insects like butterflies and bees.

Michigan Mosquito Control Association President Carl Doud told News 8 while spraying could kill some pollinators, the work would have to be done at night when mosquitoes are most active and bees have returned to their hives.

Doud said spraying would likely target adult mosquitoes in wooded areas and not be harmful to humans, pets or animals.

So far this year, three people and six animals in Kalamazoo County have fallen ill from the extremely rare but dangerous EEE. The infection killed one of those people and all of the animals.

Last week, all nine superintendents in Kalamazoo County announced they were following the recommendation of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and rescheduling evening outdoor activities to reduce the risk of exposure to EEE. Time adjustments will continue until county health officials say the risk of mosquito bites has been greatly reduced or eliminated.

Thursday, many school districts in Kent County followed suit after the state confirmed the county’s first animal death from EEE. Numerous football games have shifted to an earlier kickoff time to end before dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. Students and parents are encouraged to check start times with their district before heading to any game.

Kalamazoo County’s announcement came hours before country star Luke Bryan was set to perform at Stafford Farms in Richland. Representatives of Bryan’s Farm Tour told News 8 crews sprayed the area in light of the EEE cases. Health officials are also encouraging concertgoers to bring insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants.

MDHHS offered support this week for any county with EEE cases interested in aerial spraying. However, MDHHS says the decision to spray is up to each county.