MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Preparations for the trial of former Menominee police officer Brian Helfert started Monday morning with jury selection.

Helfert, now 60 years old, faces accusations of Criminal Sexual Conduct, previously pled guilty in 2020 to a similar crime involving a 16-year-old.

The single charge levied against Helfert in this case is Criminal Sexual Conduct – Second Degree (Weapon Used). The weapon referred to in the charge was his police service pistol. As for how it was used the charge reads, “said defendant being armed with a weapon or an article fashioned in a manner to lead the victim to reasonably believe it to be a weapon.”

This trial comes after three years of court hearings, over a dozen felony counts and a rejected plea deal earlier this year.

The crimes allegedly occurred while Helfert was a School Resource Officer at the Carney Nadeau School. Previous court filings involving the victim accuse Helfert of sexual contact with the boy beginning before he was 16 years old, during one-on-one tutoring sessions at the school.

The accusations go on to describe the pattern of abuse as “grooming,” having happened on “dozens” of occasions, with the abuse escalating as time went on.



Brian Helfert

41st Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind

Menominee Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg moved to dismiss two other charges before trial proceedings began — one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Student) and Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Multiple Variables). The reason stated by Rogg in the court filing is that the previous settlement agreement was rejected by the court.

Rogg told Local 3 that this case has been narrowed to a single charge due to a number of problems with the cases, including the Statute of Limitations for some accusations.

Court records show the jury may hear testimony from at least two witnesses at some point during this week’s proceedings.

This is a developing story. Local 3 is working to bring you the latest updates on air and online.