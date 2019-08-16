‘Jumanji 3’: Metro Detroit bust nets hundreds of exotic animals

Courtesy photos show some of the exotic animals seized from a building in Romulus, Michigan. (Romulus Police Department)

ROMULUS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in a Metro Detroit suburb say a tip about illegally housed exotic animals led them to “Jumanji 3.”

A courtesy photo shows a Kangaroo seized from a building in Romulus, Michigan. (Romulus Police Department)

The Romulus Police Department says the tip led them to an “unassuming building” on Ecorse Road near Allen Road. Inside, officers say they found more than 300 hedgehogs, six Flemish giant rabbits, three large iguanas, two kangaroos, a peacock, an Arctic fox and “a really big snake” that turned out to be a 16-foot, 200 pound reticulated python.

A courtesy photo shows rabbits seized from a building in Romulus, Michigan. (Romulus Police Department)

“Before anyone asks, no you may not have a hedgehog…all of the critters were turned over to individuals that could properly care for them,” the police department stated in a Friday Facebook post about the bust.

A courtesy photo shows some of the exotic animals seized from a building in Romulus, Michigan. (Romulus Police Department)

Romulus police say they have identified the suspected “bootleg zookeeper” who is wanted for questioning, but did not release his name.