July activities in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for ideas for things to do this July, the West Michigan Tourist Association has you covered.

If you want to bring your pet along for the fun, check out some pet-friendly places like the Historic White Pine Village in Ludington.

“It’s a living historic village where you can visit buildings from the late 1800s, and you can bring dog along to the explore the 12 acres,” said Courtney Sheffer with WMTA.

There is family fun to be found on Michigan’s Dragon Trail in Mecosta County, or take an adult night out and explore Michigan’s Beer Scene with the West Michigan Beer Tour.

