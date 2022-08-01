GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has decided that county prosecutors are not bound by an injunction halting enforcement of the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

In May, the Michigan Court of Claims ordered Attorney General Dana Nessel and anyone she supervises not to enforce the ban. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka argued they were not supervised by Nessel’s office, so the injunction did not cover them. In a Monday ruling, the Court of Appeals agreed.

The appeals judges said that the county prosecutors were local officials, not state ones, and that the Court of Claims therefore did not have jurisdiction over them. They also decided that the prosecutors are not supervised by the AG, so they were not bound by the injunction.

In a Monday statement, Becker said he “appreciate(d) the clarification issued by the court…”

“I cannot and will not ignore a validly passed law,” his statement (PDF) continued. “If a report is presented to this office, we will review it like we do any other report of possible criminal behavior. We will make the decision to charge, or not to charge, based on the facts presented in the report and the applicable Michigan law.”

He said as of Monday, his office had not received any police reports regarding abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which filed the challenge that led to the injunction, argued in a Monday statement that the Court of Appeals’ ruling does not take effect for 21 days so that other parties may appeal.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to evaluate our legal options and remains committed to protecting abortion access in Michigan,” it stated. “Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to provide abortion services in accordance with the law. PPMI patients can keep their appointments and our doors remain open.”

Becker, Jarzynka, Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference had asked the Court of Appeals to take over the case from the Court of Claims, but the appeals court declined to do so, saying the plaintiffs did not have standing to make the request.

Michigan’s ban on performing abortions covers most circumstances, including incest and rape, with the only exception being when the mother’s life is in danger. It makes it illegal to perform an abortion, not for someone to seek or get one.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan has challenged the ban as unconstitutional. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has also challenged it and has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on the matter quickly.

In a Monday statement, Whitmer’s office said it was “reviewing the Court of Appeals decision” and said the governor would “do everything in her power to ensure that no one will be prosecuted or jailed for seeking or providing abortion care in our state.” The statement again called on the Michigan Supreme Court to take up and rule on the suit.

An effort to enshrine reproductive freedoms, including the right to abortions, in the Michigan Constitution has submitted petition signatures, hoping to get the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. Those signatures must still be verified by the state Bureau of Elections and certified by the Board of State Canvassers.