Judge won’t immediately put Ferris State professor back in class

by: The Associated Press

This image from video provided and taken by Barry Mehler shows Mehler during a 14-minute YouTube video at the start of a new term at Ferris State University. Mehler, a professor who was suspended after making a provocative video for his students, is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University, located in Michigan, doesn’t lift the sanction. (Barry Mehler via AP)

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Ferris State University professor suspended for making a provocative video for his history students won’t be returning to class any time soon.

A federal judge rejected Barry Mehler’s request for immediate reinstatement Wednesday and set a March 7 hearing on his bid for a preliminary injunction.

The 74-year-old Mehler was suspended with pay earlier this month after making a sarcastic 14-minute video that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University’s COVID-19 policies.

His attorneys say the professor was wrongly punished for expressing free speech. Mehler says he was performing when he used salty language in the video.

