Judge to rule if Oxford school shooter stays in adult jail

(AP) — The manager of a juvenile detention center says she would have concerns if a 15-year-old charged with killing four fellow students in his Michigan high school were incarcerated at her facility.

Children’s Village manager Heather Calcaterra testified Tuesday during a hearing to decide whether Ethan Crumbley will be moved to the juvenile facility from an adult jail.

Calcaterra said she would not know how Crumbley’s presence might trigger other juveniles at Children’s Village or “if he will be a target.”

Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.