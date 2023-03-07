GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Tuesday morning, a judge will hear the oral arguments in the appeal issued on behalf of James and Jennifer Crumbley.

News 8 will stream the appeal which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on WOODTV.com.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to keep the gun used in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting that killed four, pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder charges in October. Prosecutors have said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole.

On Saturday, Oakland County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan ruled that staff and administrators at the school are immune from being sued. Oxford Community Schools was also dismissed from civil lawsuits related to the shooting. The judge stated that the district and staff are protected by governmental immunity.