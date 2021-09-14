Judge revokes bond of state lawmaker in drunken driving case

An undated photo of state Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, from the Michigan House Democrats.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Jewell Jones was taken into custody after a judge revoked his bond in a drunken driving case.

Prosecutors accused the Inkster Democrat of violating bond conditions by tampering with an alcohol monitor on his ankle.

The 26-year-old Jones has been in and out of Livingston County court since April when he was charged with drunken driving and other offenses.

In court Tuesday, Jones took responsibility for testing positive for alcohol on Sept. 3 and tampering with the monitor on Labor Day.

Judge Michael Hatty set another hearing for Friday.