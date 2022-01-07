Judge reaffirms review of documents in Flint water cases

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in the Flint water investigation must stop using certain documents seized from state offices until an independent team reviews them for any violation of attorney-client privilege.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly has turned down a request to reconsider her November order against the attorney general’s office. The dispute over documents has been a key issue since nine people were charged a year ago with crimes related to lead-tainted water in Flint and Legionnaires’ disease. The nine include former Gov. Rick Snyder and his top health officials. All have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!