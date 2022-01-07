Judge reaffirms review of documents in Flint water cases

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in the Flint water investigation must stop using certain documents seized from state offices until an independent team reviews them for any violation of attorney-client privilege.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly has turned down a request to reconsider her November order against the attorney general’s office. The dispute over documents has been a key issue since nine people were charged a year ago with crimes related to lead-tainted water in Flint and Legionnaires’ disease. The nine include former Gov. Rick Snyder and his top health officials. All have pleaded not guilty.