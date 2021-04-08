Judge on Michigan’s top court works while overseas

Michigan

by: ED WHITE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic Michigan Supreme Court_204795

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court justice says he’s been overseas for three months.

Richard Bernstein says he’s participating in an international program to improve the perception of people with disabilities while pulling all-nighters to keep up with his work in Michigan.

Bernstein is blind and Jewish. He says he’s passionate about the work he’s been doing in the United Arab Emirates and Israel and is in no rush to return to Michigan while the court is closed for face-to-face business during the pandemic.

Bernstein says he uses a phone to listen and participate in oral arguments twice a month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!