Judge on Michigan’s top court works while overseas

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court justice says he’s been overseas for three months.

Richard Bernstein says he’s participating in an international program to improve the perception of people with disabilities while pulling all-nighters to keep up with his work in Michigan.

Bernstein is blind and Jewish. He says he’s passionate about the work he’s been doing in the United Arab Emirates and Israel and is in no rush to return to Michigan while the court is closed for face-to-face business during the pandemic.

Bernstein says he uses a phone to listen and participate in oral arguments twice a month.