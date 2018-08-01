Michigan

Judge: Michigan can't eliminate straight-party voting

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 01:26 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 02:07 PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit has told Michigan it can't eliminate straight-party voting.

U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain issued the ruling Wednesday. He argued that not allowing voters to make a single mark on a ballot to pick candidates of one party would lengthen long lines and increase wait times for all voters.

Drain also ruled the change would discriminate against African-American voters because they use straight-party voting at higher rates and frequently cast ballots for Democrats.

Gov. Rick Snyder and other Republicans say a ban would inspire voters to do their homework instead of simply choosing a party.

Nearly half of all Michigan ballots were straight-party during the 2016 election. It's also common in Republican-friendly counties won by President Donald Trump, such as Ottawa, Allegan, Livingston and Kent.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018