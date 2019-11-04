Judge Mathis donates water for Flint students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Judge and TV personality Greg Mathis has donated 50,000 bottles of water for students in Flint.

This comes after educators in the Flint area have warned that the water crisis is still hurting children.

Mathis is a former judge for the state of Michigan. He says the state’s message that Flint tap water is safe to drink may be true, but he says you can’t expect families impacted by the crisis to trust the state.

“It’s difficult to win the confidence of the citizens that you have allowed to be harmed,” Mathis said.

In addition to the judge’s donation of bottled water, nine water purifiers are also being provided to charter schools in the city.