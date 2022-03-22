(AP) — A judge has granted a prosecutor’s request that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting not be named in court during his parents’ separate criminal trial.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews in her ruling Monday ordered that Ethan Crumbley’s name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Matthews ruled that “calling the shooter by name does not appear to be relevant to these proceedings and prohibiting its use does not appear to prejudice the defense in any way.”

Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion March 18 requesting that the boy’s name be withheld.