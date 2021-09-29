Judge dismisses charges tied to genital mutilation case

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has dismissed a new batch of charges in the government’s investigation of genital mutilation against girls in a Muslim sect.

The judge says prosecutors in Detroit were being vindictive after major courtroom losses.

It’s another blow for the government, which broke new ground in 2017 when it charged a Detroit-area doctor with performing genital mutilation at a suburban clinic.

The law was later declared unconstitutional by Detroit federal Judge Bernard Friedman. He said genital mutilation was a matter for states, not Congress.

This time the judge dismissed conspiracy and other charges against four people, including two doctors.

