Judge denies request to stop ban on indoor dining in Michigan

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge has denied a restaurant trade group’s request to stop a ban on indoor dining in Michigan.

Judge Paul Maloney denied an injunction to allow indoor dining as part of a lawsuit from the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

The group filed the lawsuit just hours before the new policy went into effect on Wednesday.

The restaurant trade group said it made “several good-faith efforts” to reach a compromise with the state health department before the three-week policy was announced Sunday night. The group said its members could have further reduced risk while keeping their dining rooms open.

