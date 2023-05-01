GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the nation’s most popular craft soda companies is ready to roll out a line of cannabis-infused drinks in Michigan.

The Jones Soda Company’s “Mary Jones” is already the top-selling cannabis-infused carbonated beverage in California and is available in more than 275 dispensaries. It will be made available soon in Michigan, Washington and Nevada.

“As the first branded soda company to expand into the cannabis space, we have unique advantages that include 26 years of brand recognition, deep flavor science expertise and an edgy brand personality that is a perfect fit for the canna culture,” Jones Soda Co. President/CEO Mark Murray said in a statement.

For now, the line includes four different flavors — berry lemonade, orange and cream, green apple and root beer. Jones Soda Co. says limited-edition flavors will be added seasonally along with a new line of edibles.

They currently come in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles that contain 10 milligrams of THC. There are also 16-ounce cans that contain 100 milligrams of THC. Those cans are designed for “paced consumption” and are both resealable and “child-resistant.” The four flavors are also offered in a condensed syrup that includes 10 milligrams of THC per four ounces.

“This launch is special for us. Our Michigan Jones Soda fans are passionate about the brand and their favorite flavors. They’ve been ready for this launch right alongside us and we know they will love these products,” Mary Jones chief business officer Bohb Blair said in a statement.

Mary Jones plans to announce which dispensaries will be the first to carry the company’s products in Michigan closer to the release date.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018 after voters overwhelming approved a ballot proposal. There are now more than 1,000 licensed dispensaries operating across the state. However, Michigan in 2018 outlawed infusing marijuana to alcoholic drinks.