Watch: Joined by Whitmer, United Way unveils study on low-income families

(WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join the Michigan Association of United Ways in a virtual press conference this morning to discuss a study of the needs of low-income households.

The 11 a.m. event will stream live on woodtv.com. In addition to the governor and MAUW CEO Mike Larson, state Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, and Consumers Energy Foundation Executive Director Carolyn Bloodworth will be on hand.

They will look at the findings of the most recent ALICE report. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed; such households have an income that is above the federal poverty line but still can’t always pay for things like housing, health care and child care.

The study released today looked at data from 2019, the most recent year available.