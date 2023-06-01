BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $500,000 grant will help bring Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery’s traveling exhibit to more people.

The university said the Wege Foundation’s $500,000 grant would allow the “Overcoming Hateful Things” traveling exhibit to go around West Michigan, the country and the world.

The exhibit includes 151 objects, 21 exhibit crates, 17 exhibits and eight multimedia interactives, according to FSU.

“‘Overcoming Hateful Things’ is an exhibit that will help stimulate spaces where intelligent discussions about race, race relations and racism can occur,” David Pilgrim, FSU vice president for Diversity, Inclusion and Strategic Initiatives and founder and director of the Jim Crow Museum, said in a news release. “The Wege grant makes these much-needed discussions possible. I hope they know how much we appreciate their support.”

“Overcoming Hateful Things” will debut at the Grand Rapids Museum on June 3 and runs through Sept. 3.