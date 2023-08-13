GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fighter jet crashed at an air show while performing near Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti.

WOOD TV8’s affiliate station in Detroit, WDIV, reports that the Thunder Over Michigan air show was taking place with several aircrafts performing maneuvers in the air.

A spokesperson said the MiG-23 aircraft crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex, hitting unoccupied vehicles. No one at the lot or air show was injured.

The pilots safely ejected from the jet and have been found. Their conditions are not known.

The show was stopped after the crash and people watching were asked to leave, WDIV reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.