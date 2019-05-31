Jeeps ‘invade’ Silver Lake Sand Dunes this weekend

MEARS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jeep enthusiasts will take over Oceana County for the annual Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion this weekend.

More than 1,400 jeeps are expected for the event, which stretches from Golden Sands Golf Course to Silver Lake Sand Dunes State Park.

“This is like the best of both worlds, Right? So, you get to go off-road, you get to have a good day with a lot of friends and you have a great view. We’re really lucky to have a great weekend,” said Dale McCray, an ambassador with Rigid Industries who took the crew for a ride on the dunes.

24 Hour News 8 also got an exclusive look at this year’s new off-road course built across the street from the golf course. Jeep Team driver Sergio Armenta drove a 2020 Gladiator Rubicon for the test drive.

“When you have a Jeep it’s all about adventure,” said Leah Burdette, marketing and communications representative from Bonnier Events. “You want to go out. You want to have fun. You want to get it dirty. You want to see what obstacles you can get over. You want to test it to the limits, so this is definitely going to give them that.”

Other highlights from the weekend invasion include a showing of Jurassic Park, fireworks and the annual Blessing of the Dunes.

A full list of events can be found online.