Whitmer expected to announce restaurant reopening in briefing today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and Michigan Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster.

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said in a Tuesday Facebook post that MDHHS is expected to let restaurant dining rooms reopen within the next few weeks. It said a likely reopening date of Feb. 1 was set to allow establishments “time to work with supply chain and figure out staffing.”

Michigan has now confirmed 525,612 cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020 and recorded 13,501 deaths linked to it. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

While the state’s case rate had recently declined, it recently rebounded and then plateaued. The average rate of daily positive tests dropped around Christmas but then rose again; in the last few days, it has been looking better. Hospitalizations have been trending down and the rate of deaths each day continues to see improvements.