Consumers Energy ready for possible power outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy says it has plenty of crews ready to roll if the winter storm over West Michigan causes widespread power outages.

The utility was already tackling some scattered outages after heavy rain early Saturday. As of around 9 a.m., about 1,900 customers were without service in Muskegon County; services was expected to be back for every by around 12:45 p.m. p.m. Around 1,200 were without power in Kent County, with restoration estimated around 3 p.m. About 400 were without power in Vestaburg; that was supposed to be cleared up by around 1:30 p.m.

The biggest threat for power outages is ice, and because just a few degrees can have a big effect on how much ice forms, it’s a wait-and-see game.

Consumers, however, says it has prepared for the worst.

“We have equipment and personnel staged primarily in the middle of the state, if you will, from south of Muskegon all the way over to Flint, anticipating that’s where we’re going to get most of the icing,” Roger Morgenstern, a spokesman for the Jackson-based utility, told News 8 over the phone Saturday morning. “…We’ve been watching this for several days. We’ve got extra people on call and ready to respond.”

>>Inside woodtv.com: Interactive power outage map

If ice and wind starts to bring down power lines, remember you should always stay at least 25 feet away. Even if the line isn’t sparking, it could still be energized. Call 911 and Consumers right away.

“When we get at least a quarter of an inch of ice on the lines, we start to see outages. So that will be our first indication, frankly, is when we start seeing the ice accumulate,” Morgenstern said. “One of the challenges with ice storms … you may not lose your power in the initial ice storm, but when that ice falls off the line and (the line) springs back up, it may cause an outage, so we have different waves of outages.”

Morgenstern pointed back to the deep freeze in January and February 2019 when people lost power, got it back and then lost it again. He acknowledged that can be very frustrating for customers but promised, “we are on it. We are ready to respond.”

He also noted that if the roads were too bad for crews to safely get around, restoration could be delayed.

The threat of ice and snow has caused several schools, churches and businesses to cancel Saturday events. See the updating list of closings here on woodtv.com.

The rain has turned to sleet and as of this moment the Family Farm & Home on Plainfield Avenue has 140 generators like this one in stock. Store managers tell us 200 more will be on their way around 11 this morning… They are selling like hotcakes! @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/DLSHBL4p19 — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) January 11, 2020

