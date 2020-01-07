James raises $3.5M, Peters $2.5M in Michigan’s Senate race

by: DAVID EGGERT, The Associated Press

In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. Fundraising figures announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, by the campaigns shows that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground. (AP Photos, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) —  Republican challenger John James raised $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019, topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race.

It’s the second straight quarterly fundraising victory for James, a businessman and combat veteran. He said Tuesday he raised more than $8 million since launching his campaign in June.

His campaign didn’t release how much money it had on hand.

Peters, a first-term senator, says he raised $2.5 million in the fourth quarter and $9.3 million over the year. His $8 million-plus in the bank is a record for a Michigan Senate candidate at this stage.

