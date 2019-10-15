James cuts into Peters’ cash edge in MI Senate race

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. Fundraising figures announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, by the campaigns shows that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground. (AP Photos, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate John James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

Fundraising figures announced Tuesday by the campaigns show that the first-term senator has a financial edge, but the challenger is making up ground.

Peters, who raised $2.5 million over three months, says he had $6.3 million in his account as of two weeks ago. James, a businessman and military veteran who joined the race in June after unsuccessfully challenging Sen. Debbie Stabenow last year, had $3.8 million on hand.

Both candidates are touting that they took in tens of thousands of small-dollar donations more than a year before the November 2020 election.

