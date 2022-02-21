James Craig makes campaign stop in Grand Rapids

Former Police Chief James Craig at a campaign event at the Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids on Feb. 21, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The race for the governor of Michigan is on, and those in the Republican party who want to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall are gearing up for what could be a crowded primary.

One of those Republicans, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, hosted a campaign event at the Amway Grand Hotel in Grand Rapids Monday evening. Craig is one of more than a dozen Republicans who say they want to be the party’s nominee in the general election.

Many of the candidates have been focusing on building support with people closely associated with the party. But in a party where the base is fractured, it may be hard to know in which lane to run.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump will be an important voting bloc, and for them, the litmus test for a candidate is whether he or she agrees with Trump. Others in the Republican party would like to put Trump — and the volatility that came with his presidency and the aftermath — behind them.

Candidates will likely have to try to appeal to both those segments of the Republican party to win the primary, while not alienating the independents that will be needed to win in the general election.

Craig said in order to do that, he will “just remain true to who I am.”

“Many people have come to me and said chief, I’ve watched you for many years, I served as chief of police of Detroit for 8 years,” Craig said. “Detroit of course, as you know, had the notoriety of being one of the only, if not one of the few, cities that didn’t burn in 2020. That required leadership, but it also required something else, it required being able to bring people together.”

It is impossible to know how many candidates will make the ballot this spring. The deadline to file is April 19.