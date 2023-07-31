LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was shot and injured by sheriff’s deputies at the Jackson-area home where his mother was found dead earlier the same day, authorities say.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies conducted a personal welfare check on 55-year-old Karen Tobin on Robinson Road south of Spring Arbor in Summit Township, southwest of the city. They found Tobin dead, the victim of an apparent homicide.

Karen Tobin’s son, 33-year-old David McClure, was the one who told the 911 caller that something happened to his mother. McClure was quickly determined to be a person of interest.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said, McClure drove a vehicle to the home at “a high rate of speed” and rammed two cruisers. The sheriff’s office said McClure got out of his car with a weapon in his hand and charged at two deputies.

They opened fire and shot McClure. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating Tobin’s death. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation into the shooting. The deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.