JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Jackson County is expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in the thigh over the weekend.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to Henry Ford Allegiance Health hospital around 6 p.m. Sunday night to investigate.

The victim told authorities he was at his home in Summit Township, practicing with a new holster when he accidentally fired the shot.

The Michigan Handgun Safety Course, which is endorsed by the Department of Health and Human Services, lists four key rules for gun safety: treat every gun as if it is loaded, always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, be sure of the target and what is behind it, and always keep your finger outside of the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

No one else was injured.