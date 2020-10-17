Ivanka Trump coming to Kent County Monday

ALTO, Mich (WOOD)— Ivanka Trump will be in Kent County on Monday to campaign for her father, President Donald Trump.

She will take part in a moderated Q&A with supporters in Alto.

Trump’s last visit to Michigan was in September when she visited General Motors Technical Learning University in Detroit with General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

This will be the fifth visit from a member of the Trump campaign in under a week. The president is speaking at Muskegon County Airport on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence, Eric Trump and Lara Trump were all also in Michigan this week.

Ivanka Trump’s visit will also be the third campaign visit to west Michigan in under a week.