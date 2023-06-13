GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a potentially lethally disease spread by ticks that can easily be mistaken for a summer cold, health experts say.

Babesiosis was first detected in the United States in 1969, said Dr. Michael Henshaw, associate biology professor at Grand Valley State University.

“It’s becoming more common,” Henshaw said. “The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recently released a report showing that in certain areas in particular, it’s really increased quite a bit in its rate.”

Henshaw said babesiosis is mainly found in New England, as well as Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“In Michigan, it’s really quite rare,” Henshaw said. “Perhaps one or two, three cases a year are documented. The true rate of infection is probably much higher, because … the symptoms can be quite mild.”

Henshaw called the symptoms typically mild and “pretty generic”: fever, aches, fatigue and a runny nose. But he said the disease can become more severe for those who are elderly or immunocompromised.

“It can be lethal, and it can be quite serious,” Henshaw said.

To prevent babesiosis, there are a few simple things to do, according to Henshaw.

“The best thing you can do is try to limit being bitten by a tick,” he said, suggesting repellents, long clothes and daily tick checks.

Henshaw said it can take a few days for babesiosis to be transmitted.

“So, if you check every day and you remove those ticks, you can limit the transmission,” he said.

According to Henshaw, good tick removal involves grabbing the tick as close to the skin as possible with fine tweezers or specialized tools and pulling it straight out, without any twisting.