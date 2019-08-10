Isabella Co. man killed in rollover crash

WISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle early Saturday morning.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man from Wise Township was driving in the 10,000 block of East Denver Road, about 14 miles northeast of Mount Pleasant, just after 3 a.m. when his vehicle rolled over several times after he lost control.

Authorities said the man was trying to pass his girlfriend, who was in another vehicle, when he lost control and was partially ejected from his vehicle.

The man has since been pronounced dead.

The identity of the man and his girlfriend are not being released at this time.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Isabella NE Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response.