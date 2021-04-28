Iosco County fire contained at 80%

The fire originally grew over 6,000 acres. (Courtesy U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee NFs Facebook page)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Iosco County fire is now 80% contained.

The wildfire, which started from a prescribed burn on April 23, is now at 5,781 acres, the Forest Service of the U.S. department of agriculture said in a Wednesday release. Authorities expect the fire to be fully contained by April 30.

Expected rain for Wednesday could help subdue the fire, as firefighters continue to work on containment lines.

Nearly all of the fire was on Forest Service land, the Forest Service said, and no buildings have been lost.

