Iosco County controlled burn turns into wildfire

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

The fire has grown over 6,000 acres. (Courtesy U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee NFs Facebook page)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A prescribed fire has turned into a wildfire in Iosco County.

This afternoon, the Brittle Prescribed Fire started burning outside the project area, the U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forests posted to its Facebook page Friday.

The fire has now grown over 6,000 acres. Multiple airplanes and ground resources are being used to try to fight the fire.

Sid Town and the Wilber Powerline Area are being evacuated, and officials are working to protect nearby buildings.

