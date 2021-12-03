Threats prompt several W. MI districts to close Friday; more than 100 cancelations statewide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after copycat threats closed more than 60 schools on the east side of the state, the number of school closures grew to more than 100 districts statewide Friday, including several in West Michigan shut down “out of an abundance of caution.”

Fruitport Community Schools closed its buildings Friday “due to a threat of violence against the school,” the district website stated. The district’s Early Childhood Center is also closed and staff are asked to stay home.

Ionia Public Schools says the threat that prompted the district to close schools Friday was made toward the middle school.

The district is working with law enforcement to investigate and called off classes Friday. Ionia County Career Center also closed Friday because of the threat made against Ionia Public Schools.

In Allegan County, Wayland Union Middle School shifted from in-person classes to remote learning as a precaution because of a threat, according to the district website. The district superintendent said an investigation is underway and “nothing has been substantiated.”

Big Rapids Schools also closed its schools Friday after learning about “a potentially concerning statement” made Thursday by a high school student. That situation is also under investigation, the district said on its website.

Also in Mecosta County, Chippewa Hills School District confirmed to News 8 it’s closed Friday due to a threat.

In Berrien County, Watervliet Public Schools closed Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” The superintendent stated a message detailing the reasons was sent out to district parents.

More than 80 districts in the metro Detroit area canceled classes Friday, according to Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV.

In mid-Michigan, all school superintendents in Genesee County agreed to cancel classes after many districts dealt with threats and rumors, according to WNEM.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard warned earlier this week that anybody who makes threats will face charges.