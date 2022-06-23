SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old Ionia County man has died in a crash with a semi-truck near Lake Odessa Wednesday evening, sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 7:40 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of a crash on Grand Ledge Highway east of M50.

Deputies said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east when it crashed head-on into a semitruck traveling west. The driver of the Jeep died in the crash. Deputies identified him as Bradly Christopher Hugmeyer, 21, of Saranac.

The semi-truck driver, a man from New Jersey, was not injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Grand Ledge Highway was closed for about six hours while the crash was being investigated.

Eaton County Detective Bureau and Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash further.

Sunfield Township Fire Department, Woodland Township Fire Department, Woodland Township Police, Castleton Maplegrove Nashville EMS and Michigan Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.