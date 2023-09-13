DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators continue to search for a plane that went missing out of Dowagiac Sunday.

The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol said as of noon Wednesday, it had not found any sign of the aircraft or of Richard Martin, the plane’s 83-year-old pilot.

Lt. William VanderMolen of the Michigan Wing CAP told News 8 that over 100 CAP members were involved in the search. Air crews had logged 47 hours as of Wednesday, in addition to many more by ground crews.

Investigators continue to search Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien and Allegan counties. Wednesday marks the third day of the search and rescue mission.

On Sunday at around 11 a.m., Martin left Dowagiac in a small, home-built aircraft. The flight was supposed to last one hour, but the plane never returned.

The plane has a polished aluminum exterior and tail number of N569SX. Martin was reportedly the sole occupant, according to the CAP.

An undated photo of Richard Martin. (Courtesy Dowagiac Department of Public Safety)

Investigators told News 8 Tuesday that Martin’s plane is considered an experimental aircraft, which is not required to have the same location-transmitting equipment (ADS-B) as certified aircraft. They also said Martin did not have a flight plan filed with the Federal Aviation Administration, which is common.

Anyone with information that may help with the search is asked to email the Michigan Wing CAP incident commander at IC@MIWG.CAP.GOV.