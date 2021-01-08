Investigators: Bomb threat suspect previously threatened state rep.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Charlotte man arrested Thursday had called the Michigan Capitol and said “it’ll (expletive) explode,” authorities allege.

Michael Varrone, 48, was arraigned Friday on two counts of false report or threat of terrorism and a count of false report or threat of a bomb or harmful device. Each terrorism charge is a 20-year felony and the bomb threat charge is a four-year felony.

According to court documents released by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Varrone called the Capitol from his cellphone around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. He asked the switchboard operator, “Is this the state Capitol?” When the operator confirmed it was, he allegedly replied, “Everyone better get out of the building because it’ll (expletive) explode.” Then he hung up.

MSP quickly swept the grounds and confirmed there was no danger. Varrone was arrested outside his home Thursday afternoon.

One of the terrorism charges and the bomb threat charges are linked to the threat to the Capitol. The AG’s office says the other terrorism charge is linked to December threats that Varrone made to state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit.

Authorities say that on Dec. 12, he called the office of state Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, at least six times. In one call, he left a voicemail.

“If there is one more threat by a democratic person in Michigan that’s supposed to represent me, I will personally come down there and take over that goddamn building at the Capitol,” he allegedly said. “If I’m threatened by another senator or anybody like Cynthia Johnson, I’ll personally take care of that (expletive) and their whole (expletive) family; there’ll be no Johnsons left in Michigan.”

According to the court document, Varrone identified himself by name and even spelled his last name.

Authorities said Varrone admitted to his December statements about Johnson, saying he was upset with comments she had made. However, he said he couldn’t remember calling the Capitol on Thursday and said he sometimes can’t remember things when he first wakes up. He went on to say he’s “upset with the current political climate” and the riot at the U.S. Capitol the day before the bomb threat, investigators said in the court documents.

Varrone’s bond was set at $50,000 cash. He’s expected back in court for a hearing on Jan. 22.