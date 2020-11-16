Invasive spotted lanternfly found dead in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is renewing its warnings about the spotted lanternfly after finding the insect invader in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the invasive insect was dead when vigilant business owners discovered it in recent deliveries to Michigan. MDARD inspectors and the United States Department of Agriculture helped intercept the affected shipments.

The state says there is no evidence the spotted lanternfly has established a home in Michigan, but delivery drivers and warehouse workers should be on the lookout for the insect.

Spotted lanternfly eggs look like brownish seeds and the nymphs are wingless and beetle-like with black and white spots. The nymphs develop red patches as they grow into adults, which are roughly an inch long. Adult spotted lanternflies have two sets of spotted wings and red and a yellow and black abdomen.

(Adult spotted lanternflies are identifiable by their bright body and wing colors. Photo courtesy: Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture/Bugwood.org.)

The MDARD says secretions from the spotted lanternfly could destroy up to 70 Michigan crops, posing a serious threat to the state’s agriculture and recreation industries.

The spotted lanternfly first appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread to eight other states, including neighboring Ohio.

Anyone who finds the spotted lanternfly or its eggs is asked to collect a specimen, take a photo and report the information to MDA-Info@Michigan.gov or by calling the MDARD at 800.292.3939.