GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A taste of cultures from around the world will be on display at an event on Ferris State University’s campus.

The International Festival of Cultures is returning this weekend. People who attend can sample a wide variety of international food items. Singers, dancers and other kinds of performances will also be featured.

“In total we have 24 tables. That’s including all different countries, cultures and some of our cultural student organizations. That’s going to add up to about 45 to 50 dishes,” said student Coco Zheng.

She said the festival highlights the importance of diversity on campus.

“I think the Big Rapids community is not really that diverse, at least compared to a bigger city like Grand Rapids. Therefore, I think, it’s an opportunity to bring diversity on campus. It is also a chance for students to showcase their cultures,” Zheng said.

The festival of cultures is happening Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Ferris State University Campus. It’s free to attend and food samples can be purchased for just 50 cents each.