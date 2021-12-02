‘Inspiring’: Oxford business donating money to victims’ families

OXFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Oxford community continues to mourn Tuesday’s shooting, nearby businesses are doing their part to help raise money for the families of the victims.

One of the businesses is Sick Pizza Co.

Sick Pizza Co. gave out pizzas to anyone who donated to support those affected by the Oxford High School shooting. (Dec. 2, 2021)

Co-owner Scott Taylor and his crew are changing their operation over the next few days to raise money.

Instead of making their regular offerings and charging money for their food, Taylor and his team are only making small pizzas and accepting donations instead of charging money for their pies.

“Buckets are getting full (of money),” Taylor said. “Our hope is to have two 5-gallon buckets for the family of the deceased.”

The pizza shop started collecting donations Thursday and will extend its offer through Sunday.

“Started at noon today, it’s 1:30 p.m. and we’ve given away 50 pizzas,” Taylor said. “Very successful.”

Some of his employees are students at Oxford High School.

“I have several employees who were at the high school,” Taylor said. “On Tuesday we were spending time making sure everyone was good and finding out what was going on, and we decided to stay open. Because a couple of our customers said there’s nowhere to get food right now.”

Sick Pizza Co. gave out pizzas to anyone who donated to support those affected by the Oxford High School shooting. (Dec. 2, 2021)

Sick Pizza Co. gave out pizzas to anyone who donated to support those affected by the Oxford High School shooting. (Dec. 2, 2021)

The restaurant’s efforts attracted the attention of Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who stopped by Sick Pizza Co. to recognize Taylor and his team for their contributions to the families of the students who died in the shooting.

“That is inspiring to me because it shows how strong this community is and what Michiganders do, we step up for one another with compassion and heart,” Gilchrist said. “I wanted come to thank him and his team.”

Gilchrist isn’t the only one recognizing the restaurant’s act of compassion.

Taylor says the restaurant’s supplier is sending food free of charge so they can keep on making more pizzas.