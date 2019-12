LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury decided Tuesday that Rep. Larry Inman is not guilty of lying to the FBI, but they did not make a decision on the other two charges, according to 9&10 News out of Cadillac.

The jury was hung on the charges of soliciting of a bribe and extortion.

Inman was charged in May with seeking a bribe in exchange for favorable votes. Republicans in Michigan removed him from their caucus after he was indited on the charges.

