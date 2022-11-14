A driver was stranded for 8 hours after a crash Sunday, November 13, 2022 on M-60 in Jefferson Township, Michigan. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver from Indiana was stranded in his car for eight hours over the weekend before eventually being found and taken to a hospital after a crash early Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, from South Bend, Indiana, was driving east on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road.

Deputies said Douglas was hurt and couldn’t get out of the vehicle on his own.

The vehicle was hard to see from the road because it was covered with snow, the sheriff’s office said.

He wasn’t found until approximately 9:15 a.m., when a passerby saw movement in the ditch and investigated.

An ambulance brought Douglas to the Cassopolis Fire Department. From there, he was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators believe weather and road conditions led to the crash. Investigators also believe Douglas was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.