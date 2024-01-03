LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies made a traffic stop over the New Year weekend that ended in two arrests and the finding of a one-pound package of meth.

Early Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy made the traffic stop in Alaidon Township on Okemos Road near I-96. Both people in the car had warrants, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, a sheriff’s office canine alerted them to drugs in the vehicle. That’s when a deputy found the one-pound package of meth.

The deputy arrested Adrian Person, 43 and Melissa Schaub, 37, both from Lansing. The pair was booked into the Ingham County Jail.

Person was given a $20,000 bond. Schaub was given a $75,000 bond.