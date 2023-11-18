LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When disaster strikes, getting help as fast as possible can be the difference between life and death. But sometimes there are situations where people can’t make a call, and that’s when texting can save a life.

Not every dispatch system has a text-to-911 option, but many do, including Barry County, Grand Rapids and Kent County, Ionia County, Newaygo County and Ottawa County. Ingham County also has it. Generally, dispatchers want you to call if you can, but say you should text if you can’t.

Ingham County Central Dispatch says it uses the service every day to help people in domestic violence situations, during home invasions, for non-English speakers and people with disabilities.

“It’s so important for us to be able to engage the public the way they want us to engage them,” Ionia County Central Dispatch Director Barb Davidson said. “If that’s where your comfort is… Do it.”

Though Ingham County has been offering the service for five years, they said the February shooting that killed three Michigan State University students showed just how important it is.

“Folks were in rooms waiting, didn’t know what was going on, didn’t want to make any noise. We got a lot of texts that day,” Davidson said.

The shooting also pointed out a few places where improvement could be made. Though the texts are invaluable, officials say a picture can be worth a thousand words. New technology will let people share a photo or even stream video live to Ingham County dispatchers in real time to let them know exactly what they are seeing.

“It’s a game of telephone,” Davidson said. “How you perceive something, how I perceive something, I still have to explain it with a picture or a video… so we are all seeing the same thing and speaking the same language so to speak.”

Using the new system is as simple as texting anyone else. But dispatchers have also provided some tips to make sure you are using the system as efficiently as possible: