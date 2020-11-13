Officials: Ingham Co. Jail escapee may be headed to W MI

MASON, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Authorities want people to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Ingham County Jail in Mason.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says the escapee is Michael David McKerchie, 32, of Otsego.

They say to escape, McKerchie dismantled his bed and used it to make it look like he was sleeping there. He then meticulously took apart a window and the iron frame.

McKerchie was seen on jail surveillance video running from the jail at 11:23 p.m. Thursday.

At 5:45 a.m. Friday, someone reported a stolen pickup truck near the jail. The house from which it was taken had a surveillance system and officials said the video appears to show McKerchie.

Officials believe McKerchie is still driving the stolen pickup, a blue-green, two-door 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate DRW-9448. The pickup also has a Deer-Fish hook decal on the window behind the driver’s side and a cover on the bed.

Detectives think McKerchie may be heading to either Battle Creek, Otesgo or Indiana. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911.

McKerchie was arrested in September for auto theft.