Ingham Co. escapee arrested in Eaton Co.

Michael David McKerchie escaped from the Ingham County Jail on Nov. 113, 2020. He was returned to police custody on Nov. 21, 2020.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Eaton County deputies have arrested Ingham escapee Michael David McKerchie.

McKerchie, a 32-year-old, escaped from the Ingham County Jail in Mason early in the morning on Nov. 13 and has been on the run since then. To escape, he dismantled his bed and used it to make it look like he was sleeping there. He then meticulously took apart a window and the iron frame.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, someone told police McKerchie was seen leaving an Eaton Rapids convenience store around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

McKerchie allegedly led deputies on a chase before crashing in a cemetery. He then ran away and stole a pickup truck. Police say they eventually caught up with him.

McKerckhie was taken to the hospital and is facing more charges, deputies say.